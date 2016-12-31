Militants’ acceptance of FG’s peace move best for N’Delta – Ex-lawmaker

Posted December 31, 2016 4:26 am by Comments

Mudiaga Affe, Calabar A former member of the House of Representatives, Mr. Paul Adah, has described the acceptance of the Federal Government’s peace move by Niger Delta militants as best for the oil rich region.  Niger Delta militants had on Tuesday expressed their readiness to engage the Federal Government in a dialogue to ensure that […]

The post Militants’ acceptance of FG’s peace move best for N’Delta – Ex-lawmaker appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. We’re ready for dialogue, militants reply Buhari Chukwudi Akasike, Port Harcourt NIGER Delta militants on Tuesday expressed their readiness to engage the Federal Government in dialogue to...
  2. 1,500 Niger Delta militants to surrender arms to FG Friday Olokor, Abuja More than 1,500 Niger Delta militants on Sunday expressed their desire to embrace amnesty and surrender arms to...
  3. No dialogue with N’ Delta militants – UNDEDSS A new twist, on Monday, was brought into the purported ongoing dialogue between the Federal Government and militants in the...
  4. Militants damaging Niger Delta, says Dogara’s aide Mr Iliyasu Zwal, the Senior Special Assistant on State Legislative Affairs to the Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara,...
  5. N’Delta militants: Onuesoke urges FG to emulate Okowa’s peace initiative Delta State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has appealed to the Federal Government to emulate Delta State...
  6. Jonathan begged us not to declare Niger Delta Republic – Militants Ovie Okpare, Warri Niger Delta militant group, Adaka Boro Avengers, has said it cancelled its planned declaration of a Niger...
  7. We’ll ensure lasting peace in Niger Delta – Buhari President Muhammadu Buhari has promised that his administration will ensure lasting peace in the troubled Niger Delta region. The president...
  8. N’Delta elders’ meeting with FG will not stop bombing – Militants Chukwudi Akasike, Port Harcourt Niger Delta militants have described Tuesday’s meeting with the Federal Government by some stakeholders in the...
  9. Let us talk, Buhari tells N’Delta militants Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday appealed to the militants vandalising oil installations in the Niger Delta to...
  10. Measures taken to engage Niger-Delta militants would ensure long term peace – Buhari In what appears like a response to the allegations by especially members of the opposition that the anti-corruption war was...

< YOHAIG home