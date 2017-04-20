Militants regrouping in Ogun riverine areas – Amosun

Samuel Awoyinfa, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has once again raised the alarm that militants are regrouping in the riverine areas of the state.

He raised the alarm on Wednesday in his Oke Mosan, Abeokuta office while receiving the Deputy Inspector-General of Police overseeing the South-West region, Foluso Adebanjo.

The governor called on security agencies to take proactive measures to nip in the bud criminal activities in the areas.

He said, “Militants are coming back to the riverine areas and I am calling on security agencies to be proactive in nipping their activities in the bud.

“I am confident that the police and other security agencies are capable of tackling them.

“The state will not be a comfort zone for criminals. Criminals will always want to come, but we will not take our eyes off them.”

Amosun promised that his administration would purchase two additional Armoured Personnel Carriers and patrol vans to support the police.

While commending the efforts of officers and men of the state police command in maintaining peace and order, Amosun solicited the deployment of more officers to the zone and Ogun State in particular.

In his remarks, Adebanjo said his mission was to assess the performance of officers and men of the force in the state with a view to making them more efficient and responsive to security challenges in the geo-political region.

He lauded the developmental strides of the present administration in the state for investing in security.

