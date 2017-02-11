Mimiko’s biography

Governors in the 36 states of the federation are expected to attend the launch of the biography of Ondo State Governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, scheduled for next week. Titled “Mimiko’s Odyssey: A Biography of Revelations,” the book was written by Olu Obafemi, a professor of English and Dramatic Literature. A literary scholar, playwright, novelist, poet […]

  Odeyemi Stephen Olusesan February 11th, 2017 at 11:32 am

    Hope is not financed it by Ondo state government funds

