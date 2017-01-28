Mining summit shifted over Abuja airport closure

Due to the planned closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja in March, ConMin West Africa Exhibition and the National Mining Summit have been moved from the earlier scheduled date in April to June 13-15, 2017. A statement from the organisers noted that with a large proportion of attendees and speakers travelling from Lagos […]

The post Mining summit shifted over Abuja airport closure appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

