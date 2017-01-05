Ministerial slot: Kogi APC denies anti-Tinubu, Faleke comments

Toluwani Eniola The Kogi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has disassociated itself from a report credited to the state wing of the party which attacked the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on the ministerial choice for the state. The leadership of the party had reportedly vowed to clip the wings of Tinubu […]

The post Ministerial slot: Kogi APC denies anti-Tinubu, Faleke comments appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

