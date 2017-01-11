Mixed reactions as FIFA approves World Cup expansion

Critics of FIFA’s decision on Tuesday to expand the World Cup to 48 teams were quick to blast it as a politically and money-driven ploy that will be detrimental to football’s showpiece tournament, AFP reports. FIFA’s ruling council voted unanimously to expand the present 32-member World Cup finals to 48 teams for the 2026 edition. […]

