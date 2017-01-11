Mixed reactions as FIFA approves World Cup expansion

Posted January 11, 2017 7:26 am by Comments

Critics of FIFA’s decision on  Tuesday to expand the World Cup to 48 teams were quick to blast it as a politically and money-driven ploy that will be detrimental to football’s showpiece tournament, AFP reports. FIFA’s ruling council voted unanimously  to expand the present 32-member World Cup finals to 48 teams for the 2026 edition. […]

The post Mixed reactions as FIFA approves World Cup expansion appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. [Updated] FIFA approves 48 team World Cup for 2026 FIFA’s ruling council on Tuesday unanimously approved an expansion of the World Cup to 48 teams in 2026, with a...
  2. FIFA to study proposals for World Cup expansion FIFA has agreed to study options for expanding the World Cup to 40 or 48 teams for 2026 in greater...
  3. FIFA’s Montagliani backs World Cup expansion FIFA vice-president Victor Montagliani says a proposed increase in the number of participating teams at the World Cup finals is...
  4. Evolution of FIFA World Cup format Following FIFA’s ruling council’s unanimous approval Tuesday of an expansion of the World Cup to 48 teams in 2026, AFP...
  5. Key facts about 48-team World Cup FIFA’s ruling council on Tuesday unanimously approved an expansion of the World Cup from 32 to 48 teams in 2026....
  6. FIFA set to vote on Gianni Infantino’s 48 team world cup plan Fifa will vote on Tuesday on plans to expand the World Cup to 48 teams from 2026, in line with...
  7. FIFA to reach decision on expanded World Cup in January Future World Cup finals will feature 16 groups of three countries in a 48-team tournament, if FIFA president Gianni Infantino...
  8. Russia 2018 World Cup: FIFA approves 36 training sites FIFA has approved the list of Venue Specific Training Sites for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia submitted by the...
  9. FIFA boss makes gains on World Cup expansion FIFA president Gianni Infantino smiles after a meeting of the FIFA Council on October 14, 2016 at the world football’s...
  10. FIFA President Infantino suggests 48 team World Cup Fifa president Gianni Infantino has proposed expanding the World Cup finals to 48 teams – after initially suggesting he wanted...

< YOHAIG home