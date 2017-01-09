MMM participants to receive payment in Bitcoin
Bitcoin, the popular cryptocurrency is to be introduced by MMM Nigeria as part of its mode of payment when it re-opens next week. The Ponzi-scheme promoters last week issued instructions to its participants whose accounts were frozen, to perform “Promo Tasks: A New Tool for MMM Community Development, The SUN reported. In the MMM message, […]
The post MMM participants to receive payment in Bitcoin appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
What do you think?