MMM participants to receive payment in Bitcoin

Posted January 9, 2017 8:26 am by Comments

Bitcoin, the popular cryptocurrency is to be introduced by MMM Nigeria as part of its mode of payment when it re-opens next week. The Ponzi-scheme promoters last week issued instructions to its participants whose accounts were frozen, to perform “Promo Tasks: A New Tool for MMM Community Development, The SUN reported. In the MMM message, […]

The post MMM participants to receive payment in Bitcoin appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. MMM Dumps Naira, To Use Bitcoin MMM Nigeria says it has introduced Bitcoin, said to be the world’s best performing currency in 2016, as part of...
  2. MMM asks Nigerian participants to ‘Promo Tasks’ Ahead of the restart of the Ponzi scheme Mavordi Mondial Movement (MMM) on 14 January, promoters have issued instructions to...
  3. Graduate Internship Scheme participants bemoan non-payment of stipends PARTICIPANTS in the Graduate Internship Scheme, GIS, in Edo State, have complained of the non-payment of their monthly stipend of...
  4. What is Bitcoin? Virtual currency Australian entrepreneur Craig Wright on Monday revealed himself as the creator of the virtual Bitcoin currency to media outlets, the...
  5. Fuel Scarcity: Marketers Yet to Receive Payment from FG | Vow to Continue Strike Until Money Arrives On Thursday, it was reported that the federal government promised to pay oil marketers N156 billion as arrears of their...
  6. Japanese police arrest CEO of MtGox Bitcoin exchange Japanese police on Saturday arrested Mark Karpeles, head of the MtGox Bitcoin exchange, after a series of fraud allegations lead...
  7. Editors confab begins in Bayelsa as Osinbajo tasks participants The 11th annual All Editors Conference of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) commenced on Thursday in Yenagoa, Bayelsa, with...
  8. Surging Bitcoin breaks through $1,000 barrier The value of Bitcoin surged above $ 1,000 on Monday as the digital unit continues a dizzying rise that made...
  9. Nigeria’s No. 1 Bitcoin wallet service provider ( JostPay.com ) In case you’ve been living under the rock 😀 let me tell you a little about bitcoin? Bitcoin is a...
  10. CBN, NDIC To Probe Digital Currency, ‘Bitcoin’ Scheme By Modupe Gbadeyanka For a while now, promoters of a digital currency, Bitcoin, have been urging Nigerians to key into...

< YOHAIG home