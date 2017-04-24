Model dies after 100 plastic surgeries

Posted April 24, 2017 6:26 am by Comments

Popular Instagram model, Kristyna Martelli who is known for her multiple plastic surgeries has died.

Reports about her death was posted on her face book page on Wednesday. It was reported that Kristyna died on Tuesday, April 18. It was reported that she died after having a seizure while undergoing more surgery.

On her website, kristynamartelli.com, Kristyna listed her height at 5-feet 6-inches, with a weight of 125 pounds. She was born on May 15, 1993. Martelli gave the size of her breast implant as 1800cc, which gave her a 32JJ bra size. She said her buttocks were 42 inches, with a waist only 25.5 inches around.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Human blow up doll Kristyna Martelli dies while undergoing another surgical procedure Do you remember Kristyna Martelli, aka Human Blowup Doll (HBD)? She’s the lady who has had over 100 different surgeries...
  2. Novelist Jackie Collins dies of breast cancer at age 77 Jackie Collins, the best-selling author of dozens of steamy novels who depicted the boardrooms and bedrooms of Hollywood’s power crowd,...
  3. 8 Cosmetic Surgeries in 8 Years…‘Modern Family’ Actor Reid Ewing on his Addiction to Plastic Surgery Modern Family actor Reid Ewing (plays the role of Dylan) got his very first surgery at 19 because he was...
  4. Last known survivor of 19th century dies Emma Morano, an Italian woman believed to have been the oldest person alive and the last survivor of the 19th...
  5. Size 8 Model Who Was Told To Slim ‘Down To The Bone’ By Major London Agency Launches Petition A 23-year-old model who claims she was pressured by a major London agency to become dangerously thin has launched a...
  6. Bank of England unveils new plastic Churchill £5 note The new £5 (6.5 euros, $ 7.2) banknote bearing the image of wartime leader Winston Churchill is on show at...
  7. Plastic Surgery-Obsessed Friends Says Addiction Has RUINED Their Love Life Two best friends who bonded over their love of plastic surgery claim their addiction to surgery has ruined their love...
  8. Baby born 12 weeks early so mother could start Chemotherapy, dies Heidi Loughlin, 32, discovered she had a rare and aggressive form of breast cancer after falling pregnant with her third...
  9. A U.K. mother-daughter duo spent over $86,000 on matching plastic surgery to look like their idol, British model Katie Price. A mother, Georgina Clarke, 38,  and her daughter Kayla Morris, 20,  addicted to going under the knife have forked out more...
  10. Bride-to-be spends £12k on plastic surgery to feel confident enough to walk down the aisle A bride-to-be who felt too self-conscious to walk down the aisle has spent a whopping £12k on plastic surgery to...

< YOHAIG home