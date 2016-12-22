My husband is a gold digger – wife tells court

Posted December 22, 2016 1:26 pm by Comments

A 38-year-old woman, Amudalat Agboola, whose husband on Thursday approached a Lagos Island Customary for dissolution of their five-year-old marriage, has described her husband as a gold digger. Amudalat, who owned a boutique but now seller hot drinks (paraga), told the court that her husband had collected all that she had and wanted to abandon […]

The post My husband is a gold digger – wife tells court appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. My husband impregnated my sister twice, wife tells court A 55-year-old trader, Mrs Saidat Abu, on Thursday told an Igando Customary Court in Lagos that her husband was a...
  2. I want divorce, my wife wants to kill me, man tells court Nosa Akenzua, Asaba A 65-year-old husband has dragged his wife before an Asaba High Court, seeking divorce over alleged harlotry...
  3. My husband left because I refused to give him oral sex, wife tells court A 42-year-old woman, Fausat Ayinde, has approached a Lagos Island Customary Court on Thursday for the dissolution of her 15-year-old...
  4. My husband is under his mother’s tutelage, wife tells court A housewife, Iyabo Olatunji , has told an Akure Customary Court that her husband, Ezekiel, is still under his mother’s...
  5. My husband does not know value of education, wife tells court A 4o-year-old housewife, Baliquees Ibrahim, has told an Ilorin Area Court that her husband, Ishola, does not know the value...
  6. My husband is a lunatic, wife tells court A 42-year-old mother of four, Joy Obioma, on Thursday urged an Igando Customary Court in Lagos to dissolve her 22-year-old...
  7. My husband is too temperamental, wife tells court A mother of two, Afusat Ayinla on Tuesday pleaded with an Ilorin Area Court to dissolve her nine-year-old marriage to...
  8. My husband embarrasses me because I bed-wet, wife tells court An Ibadan Customary Court in Oyo State on Thursday dissolved a six-year-old marriage between Femi Bankole and his wife, Modupeoluwa,...
  9. My husband have never bought me a pant, wife tells court A 35-year-old housewife, Ngozi Nnaji, on Tuesday told a Mararaba Upper Area Court, Nasarawa State, that her husband from the...
  10. My wife starves me of sex, 77-year-old tells court A 77-year-old retired engineer on Wednesday pleaded with an Agboyi-Ketu Customary Court in Lagos to dissolve his 23-year-old marriage, alleging...

< YOHAIG home