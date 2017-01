A lot has been said about Nollywood actress, Uche Elendu’s three- year- old marriage. Many people have speculated that the marriage had since hit the rocks due to infidelity on the path of the actress, while some others claimed that her husband, Ogochukwu Igweanyiba, is the unfaithful one. However, in a chat with Saturday Beats, […]

The post My marriage is intact for now –Uche Elendu appeared first on Punch Newspapers.