Popular drama evangelist, Femi Ajewole, otherwise called Alfa Sule, is married to Sola. They share the story of their seven-year-old marriage with GBENGA ADENIJI How did you meet your spouse? Femi: I met her during the period I was into phone call business. At the time, she happened to be one of my customers. I […]

