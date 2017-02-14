N125bn fraud: Atuche’s trial starts afresh 10 years after

Posted February 14, 2017 4:26 pm by Comments

Ramon Oladimeji The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Tuesday commenced afresh, for the fifth time, the trial of a former Managing Director of the defunct Bank PHB Plc, Francis Atuche, accused of N125bn banking fraud. Atuche, who has been standing trial since 2009, was re-arraigned for the fifth time before Justice A.O. Faji of […]

The post N125bn fraud: Atuche’s trial starts afresh 10 years after appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. N125bn fraud: EFCC re-arraigns Atuche, Ojo The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Tuesday re-arraigned a former Managing Director of Bank PHB, Francis Atuche, before a...
  2. Alleged N125b Fraud: Court Shifts Atuche, Ojo’s Trial Akin kuponiyi There is no reprieve yet for the former managing director of Bank PHB (now Keystone Bank Plc), Mr....
  3. Court adjourns Atuche’s trial THE Federal High Court in Lagos adjourned yesterday the trial of a former Bank PHB Plc’s (now Keystone Bank) Managing...
  4. N8.5bn fraud: EFCC re-arraigns army general, Atewe, Akpobolokemi, others The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Friday, for the third time, re-arraigned a former Commander of the Military Joint...
  5. N25.7bn Fraud: Court frees Francis Atuche Henry Ojelu A Lagos High Court sitting in Ikeja today freed the former Managing Director of defunct Bank PHB, Francis...
  6. N10.9bn fraud: Okey Nwosu, others get new trial dates Ramon Oladimeji and Oluwatosin Omojuyigbe A Lagos State High Court in Ikeja on Tuesday fixed February 14, 15 and 16,...
  7. N8.5bn fraud: Lawyer’s absence stalls army general, Atewe’s trial Ramon Oladimeji The trial of retired Maj. Gen. Emmanuel Atewe for an alleged fraud of N8.5bn, was stalled on Monday...
  8. Bank Fraud: EFCC To Re-arraign Rogue Ex-Bank MD Akingbola, Atuche, Nwosu 0 Comments Sahara Reporters Bank Fraud: EFCC To Re-arraign Rogue Ex-Bank MD Akingbola, Atuche, Nwosu 40 Minutes Ago All Content...
  9. N1.4bn Fraud: Court sentences Ex-Kogi Lawmaker to 154 years The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, today, April 25th, secured the conviction of a former member of the Kogi...
  10. Alleged N400m fraud: Why ?I can’t keep my hands off Metuh’s trial–Justice Abang Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, yesterday, gave reasons why he would not hands-off the...

< YOHAIG home