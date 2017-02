Jesusegun Alagbe The National President, Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce, Chief Bintan Famutimi, has announced Mrs. Joyce Akpata as the new Director-General of the chamber. According to a statement, Akpata studied Law at the University of Abuja. Called to the Nigerian Bar after graduating from the Nigerian Law School with a 2nd Class Upper Division, she […]

The post NACC appoints new Director-General appeared first on Punch Newspapers.