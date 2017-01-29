NAF bombing of IDP Camp: Presidential Committee pays victims medical bills

The Presidential Committee on the North East on Sunday announced its decision to settle the medical bill of victims of the recent Air Force accidental bombing in Borno. The Executive Vice Chairman of the committee, Alhaji Tijjani Tumsa, who disclosed this when be visited the victims on admission at the Specialists’ Hospital, Maiduguri, pledged N20 […]

