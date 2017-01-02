Naira beats analysts’ expectation, closed 2016 at 490/dollar

Oyetunji Abioye The naira beat analysts’ expectation and closed the year 2016 at 490 against the United States dollar at the parallel foreign exchange market. Due to the intense pressure on the naira, currency and financial analysts had predicted that the local currency would hit 500/dollar on or before the New Year. However, the naira […]

