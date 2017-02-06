Naira hits 500/dollar, faces further decline

Oyetunji Abioye The naira has depreciated further against the United States dollar at the parallel market to 500, from 498. The development came barely one week after the naira touched 500/dollar briefly and returned to 498/dollar. The local currency had been stable against the greenback for about three weeks. The Nigerian currency, however, remained stable […]

