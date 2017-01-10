Naira to weaken further as forwards market declines
Oyetunji Abioye with agency report The naira is expected to weaken further in the forwards market despite measures implemented by the Federal Government to mitigate the situation. According to a Bloomberg report, six-month contracts declined to their lowest level since September last week as crude oil advanced by 20 per cent after the Organisation of […]
