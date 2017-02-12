NAMA upgrades Kaduna airport’s navigational aids

Posted February 12, 2017 11:26 pm by Comments

Maureen Ihua-Maduenyi The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency has announced the commencement of the upgrade of navigational facilities at the Kaduna airport to absorb the expected increase in the volume of traffic from Abuja. The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja is expected to be shut for the repair of its runway beginning from March 8. The […]

The post NAMA upgrades Kaduna airport’s navigational aids appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Abuja airport closure: NAMA upgrades Kaduna navigation aids The Abuja airport is scheduled to be shut for the six weeks repairs on March 8. The post Abuja airport...
  2. Closure of Abuja airport: South Africa, British Airways still reject Kaduna airport The South African and British Airways have informed the federal government of their final decision not to use the Kaduna...
  3. Senate backs down on Abuja airport closure Leke Baiyewu, Abuja The Senate on Tuesday backed down on its opposition to the planned closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe...
  4. Governor Nasir El-Rufai Inspects Kaduna Airport Terminal Construction (Photos) Governor Nasir El-Rufai on Sunday, January 29th took an inspection tour of the ongoing construction of Kaduna Airport terminals and...
  5. …foreign airlines list demands Okechukwu Nnodim, Abuja International airlines operating in Nigeria have outlined their demands before they can effectively fly to the Kaduna...
  6. Foreign airliner loses gear on bad Abuja airport runway Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, on Monday disclosed that an aircraft belonging to Lufthansa had...
  7. FG Begins Rehabilitation Work At Kaduna Airport Despite Senate’s Opposition The rehabilitation of the new terminal building of the Kaduna Airport which will serve as alternative for both local and...
  8. ‘Abuja airport’s runway rehabilitation may exceed six weeks’ Okechukwu Nnodim, Abuja Experts in the aviation industry on Sunday said the rehabilitation of the runway and taxi ways of...
  9. FG Commits To Closing Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport The Nigerian Government has restated its resolve to shut down the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja from March 8....
  10. Foreign Airlines notify FG of unwillingness to operate from Kaduna Airport By Lawani Mikairu FOREIGN Airlines have started giving notification to the federal government of their intention not to operate from...

< YOHAIG home