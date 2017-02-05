NANS vows to go ahead with protest despite Tuface withdrawal

Femi Makinde, Osogbo The National Association of Nigerian Students has said students will go ahead with the planned protest scheduled for Monday to draw government attention to the suffering of the majority of Nigerians despite the withdrawal of the  convener of the protest, Tuface From the match. The Deputy Coordinator of NANS in the South […]

NANS vows to go ahead with protest despite Tuface withdrawal

