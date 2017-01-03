Nasarawa, best alternative to Abuja airport – Minister

Posted January 3, 2017 11:26 pm by Comments

Okechukwu Nnodim, Abuja As state governments lobby to have their airports serve as alternatives to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, when it is eventually closed in March for repairs, the Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, has stated that the best substitute would have been the Nasarawa State airport. On Monday, the […]

The post Nasarawa, best alternative to Abuja airport – Minister appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. 2nd Abuja Int’l Airport runway invitation for disaster – Aviation Minister The Minister of state, Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika yesterday said the reconstruction of 2nd runway of Abuja International Airport was...
  2. Abuja Airport Closure: Minister to meet stakeholders The Minister of State for Aviation, Mr. Hadi Sirika The Minister of State, Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, will on Thursday...
  3. Niger Govt Offers Minna Airport as Alternative During Closure of Abuja Airport The Niger State Government has asked the federal government to consider using the Minna airport as an alternative airport during...
  4. Reconstruction: FG To Close Abuja Airport In February The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, will be closed between February and March next year in order to carry out...
  5. FG to appoint adviser for airport concession – Minister The Federal Government on Wednesday said it has concluded arrangement to appoint a Transaction Adviser for the concession of the...
  6. FG to Concession Abuja, Lagos, Kano & Port Harcourt Airports The Minister of State, Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, says the Federal Government will concession the Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt and Kano international...
  7. Abuja airport to be closed for 6 weeks in Feb., March 2017 – Sirika Abuja – The Minister of State for Aviation, Sen Hadi Sirika, says the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja, will...
  8. Minister orders probe into use of ladder at Bauchi Airport …NAHCO denies involvement in incident  The  Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika has directed an immediate investigation into...
  9. N1tn needed to turn around aviation sector – Minister The Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, on Tuesday in Abuja said the Federal Government needed One Trillion Naira...
  10. Federal Government To Decongest Abuja Airport The Federal Government will soon put in place security equipment at the domestic terminal of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja...

< YOHAIG home