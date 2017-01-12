Chukwudi Akasike, Port Harcourt The Niger Delta Development Commission has dismissed the claim by a Niger Delta militant group that the commission spent N40bn to prosecute the December 10, 2016 rerun elections in Rivers State. The NDDC also debunked the allegations from the militant group, known as the Niger Delta Revolutionary Crusaders, that N80bn meant […]

The post NDDC denies funding Rivers rerun with N40bn appeared first on Punch Newspapers.