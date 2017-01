Mudiaga Affe, Calabar The Niger Delta Development Commission is set to review its multiple contracts as a new strategy for development in the Niger Delta. The commission has about 9, 000 ongoing contracts some of which were stalled as a result of a paucity of funds. The Chairman of the NDDC, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, in […]

The post NDDC unfolds devt agenda for N’Delta appeared first on Punch Newspapers.