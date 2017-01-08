N’Delta militants divided over Buhari’s call for peace

Posted January 8, 2017 1:26 am by Comments

Chukwudi Akasike There appears to be a division among militants in the Niger Delta over the recent call by President Muhammadu Buhari for dialogue and peace in the oil-rich region. While some of the militant groups pledged to work with the President for peace to reign in the region, the Niger Delta Peoples Democratic Front […]

The post N’Delta militants divided over Buhari’s call for peace appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Embrace peace, Buhari tells Militants President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Shi’a Community and Niger Delta militants to embrace peace and always abide by the laws...
  2. Niger Delta Militants are extortionists    -Buhari  *Seeks Germany’s help to tackle crises President Muhammadu Buhari has described the Niger Delta Avengers as “Extortionist who will soon...
  3. Buhari Says FG Is In Talks With Niger Delta Militants President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday in Abuja said that his administration is talking to Niger Delta militants through oil companies...
  4. We’ll ensure lasting peace in Niger Delta – Buhari President Muhammadu Buhari has promised that his administration will ensure lasting peace in the troubled Niger Delta region. The president...
  5. MEND corroborates Buhari’s peace talks with militants THE Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta, MEND, today (Sunday), confirmed President Muhammadu Buhari’s claim that the Federal...
  6. Again, militants tell Buhari to ignore Clark Ovie Okpare, Warri A Niger Delta militant group, Niger Delta Greenland Justice Mandate, has again called on the Federal Government...
  7. Don’t confront my administration, Buhari warns Niger Delta militants President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday, urged militants in the Niger Delta to drop their confrontational stance and work with his...
  8. N’Delta militants: Onuesoke urges FG to emulate Okowa’s peace initiative Delta State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has appealed to the Federal Government to emulate Delta State...
  9. Buhari’s men frustrating peace moves –Militants From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Barely 24 hours after President Muhammadu Buhari presented the Olive branch to Niger Delta militants, the...
  10. Shun selfish Niger Delta leaders, ex-militants tell Buhari A group of ex-militants, under the aegis of the Niger Delta Salvation Front, has urged the President-elect, Muhammadu Buhari, to...

< YOHAIG home