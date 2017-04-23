NDLEA arrests 51 suspects, seizes 1933.28kg drugs in Oyo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Oyo state command, said it arrested 51 suspected drug traffickers and addicts from January to date.

A statement by the state command’s Public Relations Officer, Mrs Mutiat Okuwobi, on Sunday in Ibadan, disclosed that 1,933.28 kg of drugs were also seized during the period.

The PRO added that the agency also got the conviction of 17 drug traffickers with jail terms ranging from six months to five years in the period under review.

She said interventions were also given to some drug dependants persons through counselling after which they were reintegrated into the society.

The PRO said some drug users were still undergoing rehabilitation.

She said that the command would continue to do its best to frustrate the activities of drug peddlers in the state.

(NAN)