NDLEA seizes cough syrup worth N4m in Sokoto

The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency, Sokoto State Command, seized 135 kilogrammes of cough syrup with codeine believed to be worth about N4m. The agency’s Commander, Mr. Misbahu Idris, said on Saturday that the seized consignments were concealed in 69 cartons at an uncompleted building at the Tamaje area, Eastern bye-pass road, Sokoto. He said, […]

