NERFUND enlists EFCC’s help to recover N17.5bn loans
Ifeanyi Onuba, Abuja The National Economic Reconstruction Fund on Thursday sought the assistance of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in the recovery of its non-performing loans, estimated at about N17.5bn. About 1,143 projects in the Small and Medium Enterprises sector were financed with the loans between 2010 and 2013. The Acting Managing Director, NERFUND, […]
The post NERFUND enlists EFCC’s help to recover N17.5bn loans appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
What do you think?