New Year shocker: Man, 25, defiles friend’s six-year-old daughter

Posted January 2, 2017 1:26 am by Comments

Mudiaga Affe, Calabar A 25-year-old man identified as Monday Udeme allegedly defiled his friend’s six-year-old daughter in Calabar on the eve of New Year. The incident, which occurred at 22, King Duke Street in the Calabar South axis of the Cross River State capital, was said to have shocked the neighbours. The victim’s neighbour, Mr. […]

The post New Year shocker: Man, 25, defiles friend’s six-year-old daughter appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. 13-year-old boy defiles neighbour’s five-year-old daughter A Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Thursday remanded a 13-year-old Adetimehin Adeniyi at Oregun Children’s Correctional Centre, over...
  2. Man arraigned for allegedly defiling friend’s 10-year-old daughter For allegedly defiling his friend’s 10-year-old daughter, Godwin Itta, was on Monday arraigned at an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court. Itta,...
  3. Man defiles 11-yr-old daughter A middle-aged man (names withheld) has been arrested and arraigned before a Makurdi Court for allegedly having sexual intercourse with...
  4. 70-Year Old Rapes Best Friend’s 9-Year Old Daughter, Gives Her Staphylococcus Aureus A 70-year-old Moses Okon of Ikot Eyo Street, Calabar, Cross River State, is now cooling his feet at the Criminal...
  5. Grandpa defiles 6-year-old girl in Kaduna A 67 year old grandfather identified as Yahaya Umar is presently cooling his feet in the custody of Criminal Investigation...
  6. Man defiles 10 year-old boy in Ebonyi A 35 year old man, Stephen Ude of Amuzu community, Amasiri Afikpo North local government area of Ebonyi state have...
  7. Man rapes neighbour’s four-year-old daughter A factory worker, Kazeem Adebayo, who allegedly defiled his neighbour’s four-year-old daughter, was on Tuesday docked at an Ikeja Chief...
  8. Man, 69, rapes neighbour’s 5-year-old daughter A 69-year-old man, Cosmos Umoren, was on Friday arraigned in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly defiling his neighbour’s...
  9. Police Officer DEFILES 3-Year Old Girl In Ebonyi A police officer attached to Ugbodo Police Division in Ebonyi Local Government Area, Ebonyi State has been arrested for allegedly...
  10. Gardener rapes boss’ six-year-old daughter inside bathroom Afeez Hanafi The police in Lagos State have arrested a 32-year-old gardener, Abeng Oji, for allegedly raping his boss’ daughter,...

< YOHAIG home