Mudiaga Affe, Calabar A 25-year-old man identified as Monday Udeme allegedly defiled his friend’s six-year-old daughter in Calabar on the eve of New Year. The incident, which occurred at 22, King Duke Street in the Calabar South axis of the Cross River State capital, was said to have shocked the neighbours. The victim’s neighbour, Mr. […]

The post New Year shocker: Man, 25, defiles friend’s six-year-old daughter appeared first on Punch Newspapers.