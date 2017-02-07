NFF leadership tussle:  FIFA extends ban on Chris Giwa, four others

Posted February 7, 2017 11:26 am by Comments

World football’s governing body FIFA on Tuesday said it had extended a ban on five officials who have been involved in a leadership battle for control of the game in Nigeria. FIFA said its disciplinary committee had “decided to extend the five-year ban from taking part in any kind of football-related activity” on Chris Giwa […]

The post NFF leadership tussle:  FIFA extends ban on Chris Giwa, four others appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. NFF Leadership Tussle: Coalition Slams Giwa Nigerian Civil Society Groups and youth organizations have slammed the the Chris Giwa- led faction of the Nigeria Football Federation...
  2. FIFA President Would be recieved by me if he comes to Nigeria not Pinnick – Chris Giwa TVC E. Chris Giwa, the factional President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), said on Thursday that he would receive...
  3. Chris Giwa vows to take over NFF secretariat from Amaju Pinnick despite FIFA warning Chris Giwa has reiterated his desire to take over leadership of the Nigerian Football Federation from Amaju Pinnick despite FIFA’s...
  4. NFF bans Chris Giwa and 4 others for 5 years, orders his club Giwa FC to pay N3.9m fine The Disciplinary committee of the Nigeria Football Federation, today held an extra-ordinary congress in Abuja and made some interesting decisions....
  5. NFF slams 5-year ban on Chris Giwa, others Giwa says he is the validly-elected president of the NFF. The post NFF slams 5-year ban on Chris Giwa, others...
  6. Chris Giwa arrested in Abuja Giwa says he emerged president of the NFF in a controversial election on August 26, 2014. The post Chris Giwa...
  7. FIFA extends bans in Italian match-fixing case   FIFA has extended worldwide bans issued to a number of individuals in relation to match-fixing and illegal betting in...
  8. Giwa out to destroy Nigerian football – Pinnick President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick yesterday said the sole ambition of Chris Giwa and his group...
  9. Chris Giwa’s NFF incurs legal debt, refuses to pay Chris Giwa’s faction banned by NFF The Amaju Pinnick-led faction of the Nigeria Football Federation has accused the Chris Giwa-led...
  10. FLASH: NFF bans Giwa, others factional leaders for 5 years Chris Giwa’s faction banned by NFF The Amaju Pinnick-led board of Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, has come out to show...

< YOHAIG home