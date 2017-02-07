NFF leadership tussle: FIFA extends ban on Chris Giwa, four others
World football’s governing body FIFA on Tuesday said it had extended a ban on five officials who have been involved in a leadership battle for control of the game in Nigeria. FIFA said its disciplinary committee had “decided to extend the five-year ban from taking part in any kind of football-related activity” on Chris Giwa […]
