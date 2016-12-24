NFF to refund FIFA cash they can’t account for – Report

World football governing body FIFA have warned the Nigeria Football Federation will refund any cash paid to them for football development which they could not account for, Africanfootball.com reports. This followed a rash of queries raised by FIFA over the $ 801,229 development grant they paid the NFF. The review was done between August 16 and […]

NFF to refund FIFA cash they can't account for – Report

