Ngwuta’s trial: I fired prosecutor, he didn’t withdraw, says AGF

Ade Adesomoju, Abuja The Federal Government on Sunday debunked the claim by Mr. Charles Adeogun-Phillips that he voluntarily withdrew in protest as the lead prosecuting counsel in the trial of a Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Sylvester Ngwuta, on corruption charges. The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami […]

