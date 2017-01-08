Niger Delta struggle beyond ex-militants’ allowance — NDDF

Ovie Okpara The leader of the Niger Delta Peoples Democratic Front, General Playboy, has said the promise by the Federal Government to pay the backlog of allowances owed ex-militants will not stop the Niger Delta struggle. General Playboy said in a statement on Saturday that the Niger Delta struggle was beyond the stipends being paid […]

