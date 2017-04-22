Niger gov lays claim to seized N6bn

Posted April 22, 2017 1:26 am by Comments

Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello, on Friday claimed that the N6bn that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission traced to a former commissioner in the state was stolen from Niger State Government account.

Bello made the claim in an interview with journalists shortly after joining President Muhammadu Buhari for the two-raka’at Juma’at prayer at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Winasbet.com

The governor claimed that the funds were siphoned through inflated Hajj subsidies offered by the state government to pilgrims within the periods the former commissioner served as the Chairman of the Niger State Pilgrims’ Agency.

The governor, who commended the EFCC for its efforts in recovering stolen funds, expressed the hope that the recovered N6bn would be transferred to the state’s accounts to enable his administration to embark on developmental projects.

He also acknowledged the efforts of the EFCC towards the recovery of the misappropriated ecological funds by the previous administration in the state.

The governor said, “I’m aware that the EFCC is investigating the ecological funds. At the inception of this administration, we realised that the ecological funds disappeared.

“I did not have any evidence that it was utilised to address any ecological issues and we are faced with major ecological problems especially in Mokwa, Agaie, Bida, part of Minna, Rafin Gora and Mariga.

“We are doing our best to address the ecological problems. We need funds and unfortunately the N2bn that was given to the state was not judiciously used to address the ecological challenges.

“If it had been used properly, maybe our burden might have been reduced by now, but we are having sleepless nights over ecological issues and we are still approaching the Federal Government to assist us.”

Copyright PUNCH.               
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: editor@punchng.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. EFCC discovered N6bn belongs to Niger State – Gov. Bello Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger on Friday said that the N6 billion discovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission...
  2. Peterside loses bid to stop Odili’s N6bn libel suit Chukwudi Akasike, Port Harcourt A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has struck out an application by the...
  3. We will use EFCC, ICPC to recover stolen funds – Niger State Govt Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello Niger State Government says it will use the services of the anti-graft agencies, Independent Corrupt...
  4. Account For LG Funds, PDP Asks Niger Governor The Niger State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked Governor Abubakar Bello to account for the Local...
  5. Niger to downsize workforce Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, said his administration will embark on reforming, restructuring and downsizing the civil service...
  6. Ex-Gov Odili slams N6bn libel suit against Peterside Former Governor of Rivers State, Dr. Peter Odili, has slammed a N6bn suit against All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate in...
  7. EFCC arrests ex-Niger Gov, Aliyu, over N5bn scam Eniola Akinkuotu, Abuja The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested the immediate past Governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu,...
  8. Governor Bello Sacks Niger State SSG, Appoints Isah Ladan Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello, has sacked the Secretary to the State Government, Umar Danyaya, as a result of non-performance....
  9. Niger Govt. Renovates Deputy Governor’s Residence With 16m Naira Niger State Government says it has spent 16 million Naira in renovation of the Deputy Governor’s residence to a befitting...
  10. Niger govt probes three for starving GCC students Enyioha Opara, Minna The Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello, on Monday summoned three management staff of Government Secondary...

< YOHAIG home