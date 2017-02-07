Nigeria begins trade negotiations with African countries

Ifeanyi Onuba, Abuja The Federal Government will this week begin another round of negotiations with all the countries in the African region under the Continental Free Trade Agreement. The Strategic Communications Adviser to the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Constance Ikokwu, who confirmed the development, said the Nigerian negotiation team, consisting of eight members, […]

