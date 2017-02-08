Nigeria can attract investments by exporting skills — ITF DG
’Femi Asu The Director General of the Industrial Training Fund, Sir Joseph Ari, has described the skills gap in the country as a serious problem. He also said the country could attract huge foreign investments by exporting skills. He stressed the need for the collaboration of the federal, state and local governments and the private […]
The post Nigeria can attract investments by exporting skills — ITF DG appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
What do you think?