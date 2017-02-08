Nigeria can attract investments by exporting skills — ITF DG

Posted February 8, 2017 12:26 am by Comments

’Femi Asu The Director General of the Industrial Training Fund, Sir Joseph Ari, has described the skills gap in the country as a serious problem. He also said the country could attract huge foreign investments by exporting skills. He stressed the need for the collaboration of the federal, state and local governments and the private […]

The post Nigeria can attract investments by exporting skills — ITF DG appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Nigeria needs gas policy to attract investments in the sector – Umole – ED, Oando Franklin Umole is Executive Director, Corporate Development of Oando Gas & Power. In this chat with Daily Times, he articulates...
  2. NNPC Holds Road Show In Beijing To Attract Investments The Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has begun a road show in the Chinese capital city of Beijing to attract...
  3. Nigeria has potential to attract investments, says Rustico Italy is currently hosting a six-month exhibition on agriculture, which kicked-off in May. How would you assess the programme so...
  4. INTERVIEW: What Nigeria needs to do to attract huge American support for its economy – U.S. Envoy The top U.S. official talks about her country’s plan for Nigeria, as well as the interest of U.S. investors in...
  5. Rivers State will continue to attract private investors – Wike The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on Wednesday  declared  that  the  state will continue  to  attract private investors  who know...
  6. Nigeria’s private sector leads Africa in foreign equity investments With about $ 4.0 billion, Nigeria took half of the total $ 8.1 billion private equity (PE) investment inflow into...
  7. Nigeria’s foreign investments flow drops by 74% The flow of foreign capital into Nigeria is drying up — and it’s a huge blow to its economy. Foreign...
  8. Osinbajo says the free meal initiative will attract N980b investment Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said on Wednesday that the federal government’s proposed introduction of one-meal-a-day for all primary school pupils...
  9. Develop women’s league to attract sponsors, Adepoju, Omokaro urge NFF Adepoju Mutiu Adepoju, the Technical Adviser, Nigeria Women’s Premier League (NWPL), on Monday urged the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to...
  10. Nigeria reaping investments in power, agric sectors – Olugbemi A financial analyst Mr. Bayo Olugbemi Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of First Registrars Nigeria Limited has called for sustained...

< YOHAIG home