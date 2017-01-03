Nigeria hasn’t attracted any major mining operator – FG

Posted January 3, 2017 11:26 pm by Comments

Everest Amaefule, Abuja Despite huge deposits of mineral resources, Nigeria has not been able to attract any global operator in the mining sector, the Federal Government has said. The government, which stated this in a document developed by the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development entitled: ‘Road map for the growth and development of the […]

The post Nigeria hasn’t attracted any major mining operator – FG appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. FG approves mining fund Everest Amaefule, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has given approval to the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development to access the...
  2. 2017: Nigeria to host over 150 companies in mining summit – Minister NO FEWER than 150 companies and operators would be participating in the National Mining Summit billed for the first quarter...
  3. Nigeria Adopts Development Plan For Mining Sector, Renames Ministry The Federal Executive Council has approved a road map for the growth and development of Nigeria’s mining industry. The road...
  4. NSCDC arrests 12 for illegal mining Gbenga Odogun, Lokoja The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Kogi State command,  says it has arrested 12 people for...
  5. Mining sector will soon become Nigeria’s major revenue earner — Fayemi Kayode Fayemi The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi, on Tuesday said that the mining sector would soon...
  6. Australia seeks growth of Nigeria mining sector The Australian High Commission in Abuja and Murdoch University, Australia, are organising a policy workshop to foster growth of Nigerian...
  7. FG won’t tolerate illegal mining —Buhari President Muhamma­du Buhari has said the Federal Govern­ment will not tolerate ac­tivities of illegal miners in the county. The president...
  8. Nigeria, South Africa sign two-year mining work plan The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi and his South African counterpart, Mr Mosebenzi Zwane (MP), yesterday...
  9. ‘Over 150 firms to participate in Mining Summit’ No fewer than 150 companies and operators would be participating in the National Mining Summit billed for the first quarter...
  10. Mining States To Receive 13% Derivation Revenue – Minister Of Mines, Fayemi States with active mining of solid minerals in their domains are to receive 13 per cent derivation revenue, just as...

< YOHAIG home