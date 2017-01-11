Nigeria inaugurates plan to end hunger by 2030

Posted January 11, 2017 7:26 pm by Comments

Nigeria makes history today with the launch of a strategic plan and roadmap to achieve zero hunger by 2030. The plan, tagged, “Synthesis Report of the Nigeria Zero Hunger Strategic Review” articulates what Nigeria needs to do to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 2 (SDG2)—one of the recently adopted global goals that seeks to “end hunger, […]

The post Nigeria inaugurates plan to end hunger by 2030 appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Nigeria Commits To Zero Hunger By 2030 Global Partners, major stakeholders in the Sustainable Development Goal agenda on Friday began intense deliberation on ways of achieving Zero...
  2. FAO sets zero hunger agenda, achievable 2030 The transmutation of the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) into Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) gives priority to eradication of hunger and...
  3. Buhari tasks world leaders on hunger, disease by 2030 President Muhammadu Buhari has reaffirmed his administration’s total commitment to the enthronement of a fully transparent and accountable public revenue...
  4. INEC inaugurates committee to review 2012-2016 strategic plan INDEPENDENT National Electoral Commission, INEC, has inaugurated a 15-man committee to review the commission’s 2012-2016 strategic plan and to set...
  5. SDG 4: Educationists doubt Nigeria’s ability to achieve quality education for all by 2030 As the curtains drew on 2014, and the lights shone on 2015, it became obvious to Nigeria and the international...
  6. Cambodia launches plan to end hunger by 2025 The Cambodian government in collaboration with the UN, launched the national action plan for Zero Hunger Challenge (ZHC) on Wednesday,...
  7. Unilever sustainable living plan captures UN’s 2030 target In line with the UN Global Goals initiative, Unilever Nigeria, has reiterated its commitment to continue advancing the lives of...
  8. Nigeria’ll wipe out HIV/AIDS by 2030 –FG Yhe Federal Government has expressed optimism that it will “completely wipe out” HIV/AIDS pandemic from the country by 2030. To...
  9. Prsident Buhari to inaugurates National Economic Reconstruction and Growth plan President Muhammadu Buhari will inaugurate the National Economic Reconstruction and Growth plan in December, the Minister of Budget and National...
  10. Nigeria’s GDP to hit $2trn by 2030, if… —Lai Mohammed LAGOS — The Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said that Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product, GDP, will increase to...

< YOHAIG home