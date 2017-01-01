Nigeria needs more cancer specialists — Ajekigbe

Bukola Bakare Head, Oncology and Radiology Department at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Professor Aderemi Ajekigbe, has lamented the dearth of cancer specialists in the country. According to him, there are only 50 oncologists in Nigeria, of which three of the top five are inching closer to their retirement and may retire at the […]

