Adelani Adepegba, Abuja Two firms have signed a memorandum of understanding to power 25 communities in Bayelsa, Ondo, Ogun and Osun States with solar energy. A Nigerian firm, Community Energy Social Enterprises Limited on Tuesday signed a $ 767, 512 MoU with Renewvia Energy Corporation, an American company to provide solar energy for the communities on ‘pay-as- […]