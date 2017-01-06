Nigerians spend 193 minutes on their smartphones daily

Posted January 6, 2017 3:26 am by Comments

Findings have showed that Nigerians spend 193 minutes on their smartphones daily, and businesses must understand this to stay atop. Experts have also said that leveraging the digital revolution by tapping into the power of ‘Big Data’ will help businesses stay close and understand their market better, especially in 2017. They have equally cautioned that […]

The post Nigerians spend 193 minutes on their smartphones daily appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Keep fit, don’t spend all weekend watching TV If you spend six hours daily watching television, doctors say you may be at risk of dying five years sooner...
  2. Lenovo introduces VIBE smartphones Ozioma Ubabukoh Lenovo has unveiled two new members of its VIBE series – the Lenovo VIBE P1m and Lenovo VIBE...
  3. Lenovo slashes prices of smartphones, brings YOGA laptops series to market In a drive to deliver rich mobile experiences and superior smartphone technology to more Nigerians, mobile communications maker, Lenovo has...
  4. FG to spend N500bn on poor Nigerians in 2016 John Ameh and Sunday Aborisade President Muhammadu Buhari has proposed to spend N500bn on social services to cater for the...
  5. Nigeria’s Google physicians: Young doctors using smartphones to diagnose patients Jesusegun Alagbe Sometime in November 2015, Joseph Ayinde, a bank employee in his mid-30s, almost broke the phone of a...
  6. Nigerians spend $100m on cancer treatment abroad WORRIED by the huge sum of money Nigerians spend for cancer treatment abroad, amounting to $ 100 million, the House...
  7. 4G LTE smartphones to flood market The rapid deployment of 4GLTE technology by mobile phone operators in Nigeria and across is expected to result to flooding...
  8. FG to spend $3.4m on research in Mathematics Friday Olokor, Abuja The Federal Government is planning to spend $ 3.4m to encourage research and development in Mathematics. The...
  9. FG to spend N65bn on warplanes, weapons, others Ifeanyi Onuba, Abuja The Federal Government is proposing to spend N65.03bn for the acquisition of various military aircraft, combat equipment,...
  10. Smartphones killing cybercafe business – operators Cybercafe operators in Abuja have complained that since the advent of smart phones, the level of patronage has reduced drastically....

< YOHAIG home