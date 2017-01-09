NIMASA redeploys directors, others

The Director-General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Dr Dakuku Peterside, has approved the redeployment of some senior Management staff of the Agency. The director-general, in a statement by the Director, Corporate Communications Team of NIMASA, Hajia Lami Tumaka, said the new postings were expected to reposition the agency toward meeting its statutory mandate as […]

