NNPC diversifies into health sector

Okechukwu Nnodim, Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation on Thursday announced its readiness to diversify into the health sector.

The corporation said this was in line with its stand to stay afloat as a commercially viable entity.

The Group Managing Director of the corporation, Dr. Maikanti Baru, disclosed this in Abuja while inaugurating the boards of the NNPC Medical Services Limited and the NNPC Health Maintenance Organisation Limited.

Baru was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the corporation’s spokesperson, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, “My vision is to make the NNPC a renowned health medical services provider globally. In the nearby future, we are committed to making our medical facilities a reference point for the provision of world-class health medical services in Africa and beyond.”

The statement noted that following the recent restructuring of the NNPC, its group medical services were realigned as a new venture non-core business entity charged with the responsibility of creating new medical businesses that would generate revenue for the corporation.

According to it, the NNPC Medical Services Division has 52 clinics and hospitals spread across various locations in Nigeria, providing services to staff members and their families.

