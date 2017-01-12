John Alechenu and Leke Bayeiwu The Chairman, Senate Committee on Petroleum (Upstream), Senator Tayo Alasoadura, has said the $ 4.977bn unremitted fund by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and its subsidiary, the Nigeria Petroleum Development Company, is capable of wiping off the 2016 budget deficit of N3tn. Alasoadura, who is also the co-Chairman of the Senate […]

The post ‘NNPC/NPDC’s unremitted $ 4.98bn can wipe out budget deficit’ appeared first on Punch Newspapers.