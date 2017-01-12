‘NNPC/NPDC’s unremitted $4.98bn can wipe out budget deficit’

Posted January 12, 2017 3:26 am by Comments

John Alechenu and Leke Bayeiwu The Chairman, Senate Committee on Petroleum (Upstream), Senator Tayo Alasoadura, has said the $ 4.977bn unremitted fund by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and its subsidiary, the Nigeria Petroleum Development Company, is capable of wiping off the 2016 budget deficit of N3tn. Alasoadura, who is also the co-Chairman of the Senate […]

The post ‘NNPC/NPDC’s unremitted $ 4.98bn can wipe out budget deficit’ appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Senate investigates alleged $4bn non-remittance by NNPC, NPDC The Senate says it is set to investigate alleged unlawful misappropriation of 4 billion dollars by the Nigerian National Petroleum...
  2. Senate accuses NNPC, NPDC of failing to remit $3.487bn SENATE yesterday accused the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, and its subsidiary, Nigeria Petroleum Development Company, NPDC, of wilful misappropriation...
  3. Avengers blow up 5 NNPC, Chevron, NPDC facilities in Delta THE Niger Delta Avengers, NDA, resumed attacks on oil and gas installations in the Niger Delta region, weekend, blowing up...
  4. NNPC posts N24bn deficit in one month By Michael Eboh The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, yesterday, announced a deficit of N24.18 billion for the month of...
  5. Download Full Audit Report of NNPC ‘$20bn Unremitted’ fund President Goodluck Jonathan on Monday ordered the immediate release of the full report of PriceWater Cooper’s investigations into the allegedly...
  6. NEITI ready to help NNPC in tracing NLNG’s unremitted $11.6b The Group Managing  Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Emmanue Ibe Kachikwu got a free offer from the...
  7. Funding N1.84tr budget deficit The Federal Government has proposed an ambitious budget of N6.08 trillion for the 2016 fiscal year. The budget has N1.84...
  8. Senate directs NNPC, others to harmonise subsidy claims NAN The Senate on Monday directed the Ministry of Petroleum, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and other relevant stakeholders to harmonise...
  9. NPDC Workers Protest Transfer of OML 42 In Benin Staff of the Nigeria Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) in Benin City are calling for a reversal of the sale and...
  10. Senate summons Kachikwu over NNPC unbundling Sunday Aborisade, Abuja The senate on Wednesday, directed the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu, to appear before...

< YOHAIG home