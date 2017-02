West Brom’s Cameroonian defender Allan Nyom has insisted he has no regrets about not being part of the Africa Cup of Nations-winning squad. Nyom also revealed that after initially rejecting his country’s call-up he changed his mind – but coach Hugo Broos told him there was no place for him. After winning the trophy on […]

