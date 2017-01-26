Okechukwu Nnodim, Abuja The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission on Wednesday declared that without an increase in electricity tariff payable by consumers or an intervention in form of subsidy from the Federal Government to the power firms, the country would not be able to get the steady power supply. But NERC’s position was rejected by members […]

The post No steady power supply unless tariff rises – NERC appeared first on Punch Newspapers.