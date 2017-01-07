North East: Committee adopts ‘Buhari Plan’

The Presidential Committee for North East Initiative has developed a framework of action which it tagged as the “Buhari Plan’’ to ensure the rehabilitation of the victims of insurgency and the reconstruction of their communities. Mr Mohammed Danjuma, Head of Programme, Management and Coordination, of the committee disclosed during an interview with the News Agency […]

