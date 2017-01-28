Northern governors promoting Fulani interest – ARG

Gbenro Adeoye The Afenifere Renewal Group has condemned the proposal by the Northern Governors’ Forum to open a register for immigrant Fulani herdsmen, whom the group said the NGF had identified as threats to Nigeria’s security. A statement by ARG’s Publicity Secretary, Kunle Famoriyo, on Friday, said its position was underscored by “observations that the […]

The post Northern governors promoting Fulani interest – ARG appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

