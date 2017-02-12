Not every man with kids qualifies as a father — Adeyinka

Posted February 12, 2017 4:26 pm by Comments

Ace comedian, actor and television presenter, Gbenga Adeyinka, shares his fatherhood story with MOTUNRAYO JOEL How would you describe fatherhood? Fatherhood is one of the most amazing gifts from God. It comes with a lot of responsibilities though. But I always say that it is not every man who has the capacity to give birth […]

The post Not every man with kids qualifies as a father — Adeyinka appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Children don’t need phones with Internet — Teco Benson Talented Nollywood film director and producer, Mr. Teco Benson, shares his fatherhood experience with GBENGA ADENIJI How would you define...
  2. I Served In Makurdi, Gbenga Adeyinka reveals Benue State-born megastar 2Face Idibia is back to where it all began. The legendary Afropop artiste has arrived in Makurdi,...
  3. Where we prefer to be born — Nigerian kids Some Nigerian kids speak with MOTUNRAYO JOEL on their preferred country of birth if they were to come to this...
  4. Gbenga Adeyinka to Host 5th Podium Recognition Awards in London For the first time since its launch in 2008, the Podium Recognition Awards, now in its 5th edition, will hold...
  5. Gbenga Adeyinka’s Laffmattazz Family Loses One Of Them Gbenga Adeyinka’s Laffmattazz familyhas lost a crew member. Fast rising Nigerian comedian, Chibike Gabriel Nwachukwu who is part of Gbenga...
  6. AFCON: Burkina Faso qualifies for semi A timely substitution and a stroke of luck helped Burkina Faso to a 2-0 triumph over Tunisia Saturday in the...
  7. 2Face Idibia, Jimmy Jatt, Gbenga Adeyinka & Yemi Solade Named NEIHIS Ambassadors The endorsements just keep rolling in for Nigerian entertainers! Music legend 2face Idibia, Veteran DJ, Jimmy Jatt, ace comedian Gbenga...
  8. AFCON 2017: Ghana beat Mali 1-0, qualifies for quarter-final Asamoah Gyan’s 21st minute goal vaulted Ghana into the quarter-finals of the 2017 AFCON in Gabon as the Black Stars...
  9. Woman Gives Birth To Five Kids After Ten Years Of Waiting In Marriage A couple that has been married for 10 years without children gave birth to five kids, the first quintuplets’ birth...
  10. Hadiza Usman: What qualifies for ports? Twenty hours before the announcement of one of the conveners of #BringBackOurGirls, Hadiza Usman, as Managing Director of the Nigerian...

< YOHAIG home