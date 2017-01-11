NSCDC arrests seven suspects for stealing Soyabeans

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Taraba on Wednesday said it had arrested seven suspects for stealing 36 bags of Soyabeans in various communities in Gassol Council Area of the State. The suspects are: Osama Adama,33, Mohammed Inusa, 35, Sani Dabo, 40, Danjuma Suleiman, 30, Mukawo Abdullahi, 28, Laulo Sale,27, and Abdulkadir Umar,68. […]

The post NSCDC arrests seven suspects for stealing Soyabeans appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

