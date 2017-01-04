NSCDC arrests two in Rivers for illegal bunkering

Chukwudi Akasike, Port Harcourt OPERATIVES of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps have arrested two suspects who specialised in illegal oil bunkering. The suspects and other members of their gang had engaged the NSCDC operatives in a gun battle at an illegal oil refining site before the suspects were apprehended. A statement by the […]

