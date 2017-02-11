NUPENG commends FG over rehabilitation of Lagos-Ibadan expressway

The South-West Chairman of National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, Alhaji Tokunbo Korodo, on Saturday commended Federal Government for accelerating the rehabilitation of  Lagos-Ibadan expressway. Korodo told the News Agency of Nigeria, in Lagos that the rehabilitation had eased the movement of tankers plying the road. The chairman said that although the work […]

